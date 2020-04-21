Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Jenna Figgers

Gryffin Services Business Card

Jenna Figgers
Jenna Figgers
Gryffin Services Business Card business card brand design vector branding logo
Jeff let me have a little fun with the business cards, rather than just leaving them generic. I decided to blow up the logo on the front so you could really see the sharp details in the Gryffin. He got back to me that these have been a hit with his new clients!

Posted on Apr 21, 2020
Jenna Figgers
Jenna Figgers

