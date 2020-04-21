Corporate Branding

Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Corporate visual identity - STAFF 365

STAFF 365 is an innovative and flexible company which recruits people abroad.

Mission: Visual identity and brand book.

Visual identity was based on the current logotype design. Furthermore, I created the guidelines of logotype and corporate style including business cards, templates and presentation templates. Additionally, my task was to make promotion materials such as banners, signatures for emails, attributes and social media visual material.
