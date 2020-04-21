Sticker Pack Animated III

Trending designs to inspire you
A thoughtful set of eye-grabbing SVG animations with various "techy" scenes with concepts for design, development, analytics, languages, modeling, bug reporting and more. We recommend you download the demo to try it out! 🙂
Each scene is seamlessly looped and available in high-quality .mp4, .png (sequence), and animated SVG which is exported using Bodymovin for Lottie animations.
Additionally, the original After Effects project source file is also included in the package.
