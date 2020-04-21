Good for Sale
Anton Tkachev
Sticker Pack Animated III

Anton Tkachev
Anton Tkachev for UI8
Animated Sticker Pack

Animated Sticker Pack

A thoughtful set of eye-grabbing SVG animations with various "techy" scenes with concepts for design, development, analytics, languages, modeling, bug reporting and more. We recommend you download the demo to try it out! 🙂

Each scene is seamlessly looped and available in high-quality .mp4, .png (sequence), and animated SVG which is exported using Bodymovin for Lottie animations.

Additionally, the original After Effects project source file is also included in the package.

Available exclusively at UI8

- - -

