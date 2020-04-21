Credit Card Checkout - DailyUI Day 2

Kei Tran

Hi Dribbble Friends,

I am planning to become a UI Designer. That why I would like to join the Daily UI challenge.
Here is my shot of Day 2 - Credit Card Checkout.
Let take a look and give me your opinion about my Design.
Kei

