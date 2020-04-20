World Food Programme Dashboard

Trending designs to inspire you
The WSS (WFP self-service) aim was to re-design one of the internal platforms of the World Food Programme international agency. The project was articulated in 1. analysis of the architecture information of the WSS previous platform with particular attention paid on its usability; 2. focus on some critical issues in the functionalities of the actual platform; 3. research, design, and production with the developers of the new WSS platform. Here you can see a new visual study I created for the final project.
