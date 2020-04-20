Nikole Wohlmacher

Hero Section & Emergency Banner for nols.edu

Hero Section & Emergency Banner for nols.edu design mobile desktop web user experience user interface ux ui
Here is the emergency banner and hero section our team came up with for nols.edu.

As a leader in the risk management industry, NOLS teaches the importance of assessing and communicating decisions and actions. During emergency situations communication is crucial. NOLS utilizes an emergency banner and a dynamic hero section to communicate important information to customers.

Emergency information should always be readily available. DO let emergency banners 1) stand out and 2) appear on every page of a website. DON'T let emergency banners 1) prevent a user from completing a task nor 2) be dismissed by the user.

An alternative to an emergency banner is a pop-up window. However, I am hesitant to use pop-ups; many people have pop-up blockers installed on their browsers to limit advertisements. In addition, pop-ups are often dismissed by users without being read. If I do need to use a pop-up I want to make sure it is accessible.

How do you communicate with your customers during an emergency? Do you have a preferred method to display important information on your website? As a customer, how do you prefer to be communicated with? What do you think is most effective?

I wish you all wellbeing and safety during this time.

👩My Role: Project Manager & User Experience Lead

🙌Shout-out to team members: Kristen Lovelace, Laura Griffee

Apr 20, 2020
Freelance user experience designer & product strategist.
