Wisecraft

London Fitness - Logo Animation

Wisecraft
Wisecraft
Hire Me
  • Save
London Fitness - Logo Animation design lettermark identity designer typography smart mark brand logotype designer logomark branding motion design intro animated gif animation after effects workout app personal training kettle bell kettlebell gym logo fitness
London Fitness - Logo Animation design lettermark identity designer typography smart mark brand logotype designer logomark branding motion design intro animated gif animation after effects workout app personal training kettle bell kettlebell gym logo fitness
Download color palette
  1. 1600-1200.gif
  2. London-Fitness-Drib.jpg

London Fitness is a company that solved the problem of people not able to go to the gym through in-home personal training.

They gave us the challenge of developing a brand identity that would appeal not only to "gym rats", but mainly to housewifes or other people who don't have much time to leave their house to go to the gym because they are too busy.

We achieved their goals by developing a clever logo, along with a clean typeface, rounded corners and soft colors.

Adrian Campagnolle brought the logo to life with this animation, press 💙 if you like it!

--

📨 Got a project? Let's work together! Email: wisecrafted@gmail.com

--

3ff36e26bbdbf86f2ef08865d9ca7225
Rebound of
London Fitness - Brand Identity Design
By Wisecraft
Wisecraft
Wisecraft
Brand Identities crafted with wisdom.
Hire Me

More by Wisecraft

View profile
    • Like