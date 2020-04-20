London Fitness - Logo Animation

London Fitness is a company that solved the problem of people not able to go to the gym through in-home personal training.

They gave us the challenge of developing a brand identity that would appeal not only to "gym rats", but mainly to housewifes or other people who don't have much time to leave their house to go to the gym because they are too busy.

We achieved their goals by developing a clever logo, along with a clean typeface, rounded corners and soft colors.

Adrian Campagnolle brought the logo to life with this animation

