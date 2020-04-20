Healthy Lifestyle App Onboarding

An app that we’ve recently designed is an attempt to highlight the importance of healthy living. Today, it’s more relevant than ever, so go check it!

💧 What are the main benefits? With this app, it's possible to keep track of how much water you drink, what you eat and how well you sleep. A kind of ‘Find out what destroys your productivity and fix it’ app.

🤸‍♀️ The first goal we set was to encourage users to take better care of themselves. We needed to turn on this ‘Self-control’ mode right from the start — creating the effective onboarding was a good way to achieve that.

🌿 If users don’t understand what the app is about, they’re not gonna use it, right? To quickly share the values that the app provides, we’ve decided to display cute and self-explanatory illustrations.

