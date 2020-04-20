Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Purrweb UI

Healthy Lifestyle App Onboarding

Purrweb UI
Purrweb UI
Healthy Lifestyle App Onboarding
An app that we’ve recently designed is an attempt to highlight the importance of healthy living. Today, it’s more relevant than ever, so go check it!

💧 What are the main benefits? With this app, it's possible to keep track of how much water you drink, what you eat and how well you sleep. A kind of ‘Find out what destroys your productivity and fix it’ app.

🤸‍♀️ The first goal we set was to encourage users to take better care of themselves. We needed to turn on this ‘Self-control’ mode right from the start — creating the effective onboarding was a good way to achieve that.

🌿 If users don’t understand what the app is about, they’re not gonna use it, right? To quickly share the values that the app provides, we’ve decided to display cute and self-explanatory illustrations.

Created by Julia Tikhiy-Tishchenko

The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp

Purrweb UI
Purrweb UI
