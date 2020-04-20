Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Hasan Khadiki

Tokopedia Product Camp Landing Page

Tokopedia Product Camp Landing Page microsite illustration landing page home page clean ui app flat ux ui
Hi Everyone 🙌🏻 Welcome back again

Here's a Landing page that I worked on in the past for Tokopedia Product Camp. Tokopedia Product Camp is a camp held by Tokopedia to give anyone who interested in product management, a real life experience.

I'm available for new projects! Hit me up:
hasankhadiki@live.jp

Posted on Apr 20, 2020
Creating meaningful digital product experience
