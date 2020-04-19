Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Antura Script is a calligraphy script font that comes with very beautiful changing characters, a kind of classic decorative copper script with a modern touch, designed with high detail to bring stylish elegance.
Download: https://www.creativefabrica.com/designer/solidtype/ref/133854/