Y's - Swans!

Y's - Swans! type letter y wings bird pelican crane goose swan sketch monochrome geometric logodesign logo design symbol branding brand icon mark logo
  1. swans.png
  2. swans3.png
  3. y-swan1.png
  4. y-swan2.png

Y's - Swans!
two swans/Y's sketches,

Instagram
Twitter
For inquiries, contact me:
nour@oumousse.com

Iconist, Illustrator & Brand Designer
