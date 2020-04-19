Light Mood Board Real Estate

Mood Board created for the real estate project.

Some thoughts behind the mood:

"The board is represented in light colors with a mix of deep blue and pastel colors. The color palette and imagery make it airy and cozy that allows balancing the overburden feeling of a time-consuming and paper-work heavy decision. We want to communicate a feeling that we do not sell just properties, we sell homes, and we are here for our customers to find a unique one for them. We know what stands behind the thoughts on financial security: family and taking care of the future. It is not only about financial security anymore but emotional as well."