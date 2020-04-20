Dribbox - Online Cloud Storage

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Hello Everyone!
I decided to design new and minimal cloud storage app designs for those who want to save there lots of important data like documents, images, video and more. This app also secures your data and helps to manage all data in customized folders in which you can choose the colours of each folder and set privacy. Also, you can easily download data offline.
Figma File
I hope you enjoy it!
Have an idea? Let's talk here.
