Neelesh Chaudhary
Nickelfox

Dribbox - Online Cloud Storage

Neelesh Chaudhary
Nickelfox
Neelesh Chaudhary for Nickelfox
Hire Us
  • Save
Dribbox - Online Cloud Storage file manager menu design profile freebies figma folder mobile online storage cloud typography cards vector ui login illustration icon design branding app
Dribbox - Online Cloud Storage file manager menu design profile freebies figma folder mobile online storage cloud typography cards vector ui login illustration icon design branding app
Dribbox - Online Cloud Storage file manager menu design profile freebies figma folder mobile online storage cloud typography cards vector ui login illustration icon design branding app
Download color palette
  1. Dribbox.png
  2. Typo and Color.png
  3. Greetings.png

Hello Everyone!

I decided to design new and minimal cloud storage app designs for those who want to save there lots of important data like documents, images, video and more. This app also secures your data and helps to manage all data in customized folders in which you can choose the colours of each folder and set privacy. Also, you can easily download data offline.

Download Figma File 👉

Feel free to give your feedback also like, share and follow us for regular updates.

I hope you enjoy it!

Have an idea? Let's talk here.

Follow us here:
Website | Behance | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Dribbox.fig
100 KB
Download
Nickelfox
Nickelfox
Empowering Ideas. We Design, Develop & Deliver!!!
Hire Us

More by Nickelfox

View profile
    • Like