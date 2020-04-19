Vova Vindar 🔌

Gradder Dashboard

Gradder Dashboard gradder crm figma vindar overview dashboad soft white ux ui web design minimal blue animation education college school san francisco gilroy logo
Hi ✌️, designers!

Gradder is an AI-based school management system that integrates technology and education in developing countries.

Font: San Francisco UI

It’d be wonderful to have some of your feedback on this 😉

Designed in April 2020

