Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Nour Oumousse

Paper K!

Nour Oumousse
Nour Oumousse
Hire Me
  • Save
Paper K! 36daysoftype paper map type monogram lettermark letter k monochrome geometric logodesign logo design symbol branding brand icon mark logo
Paper K! 36daysoftype paper map type monogram lettermark letter k monochrome geometric logodesign logo design symbol branding brand icon mark logo
Download color palette
  1. K-paper.png
  2. K-paper2.png

Paper K!
one of the letter K marks I shared on Instagram, check them!

Check a full letter marks collection on Behance


more on Instagram
let's connect Twitter
For inquiries and collaborations, contact me:
nour@oumousse.com

Nour Oumousse
Nour Oumousse
Iconist, Illustrator & Brand Designer
Hire Me

More by Nour Oumousse

View profile
    • Like