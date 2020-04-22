Jordan Berndt

bybrnt | Concept Store

Jordan Berndt
Jordan Berndt
Hire Me
  • Save
bybrnt | Concept Store ui design clean ui whitespace concept abstract art layout exploration shopify store shop ecommerce portfolio landing page branding identity minimalist landingpage branding clean illustration landing ui minimal
bybrnt | Concept Store ui design clean ui whitespace concept abstract art layout exploration shopify store shop ecommerce portfolio landing page branding identity minimalist landingpage branding clean illustration landing ui minimal
Download color palette
  1. Dribbble-Vignette-Store-Concept.png
  2. Fusion-Illustration.png

Hi playrz! ✌️

I'm trying to take new design paths during this #quarantivity. Here is a quick snapshot of my last exploration for "bybrnt" merchandising brand — http://bybrnt.studio

Illustration based on Vacansey artwork.

Press "L" to show some💗!

I'm available for new projects: work@jordanberndt.com
Behance | Portfolio | Instagram

Jordan Berndt
Jordan Berndt
Product Designer based in Paris 🇫🇷
Hire Me

More by Jordan Berndt

View profile
    • Like