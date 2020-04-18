Robertas Liutikas

Kūnas Mags & Books // Logo Guidlines

Kūnas Mags & Books // Logo Guidlines magazine logo bookstore black clear space typographic logotype design logo guidlines logo grid logotype
Logotype for Kūnas Mags & Books independent online bookshop based in Lithuania. Carefully selected stylish books and magazines from all around the world publishers.

This image represent proportion and clearspace of the logo.
