Johnny Nova
kreatıva

DocBuddy Subpages

Johnny Nova
kreatıva
Johnny Nova for kreatıva
Hire Us
  • Save
DocBuddy Subpages website web design web patients medical landing page homepage documents doctor design system dashboard
DocBuddy Subpages website web design web patients medical landing page homepage documents doctor design system dashboard
DocBuddy Subpages website web design web patients medical landing page homepage documents doctor design system dashboard
Download color palette
  1. 3-Features & Surgery Centers@2x.jpg
  2. 3-Features@2x.jpg
  3. 3-Surgery Centers@2x.jpg

Hey dribbble dudes!

Sharing some of the subpages from DocBuddy project we wrapped up earlier this year - here you can see Features and Surgery Centers pages. Check out the attachments for a closer look.

DocBuddy is a centralised mobile workflow solution that reduces the time needed to document and access medical records, giving back your most important resource: time.

Creative Direction - Dale
UX/UI Design - Johnny
UI Support - Karlo

♥ Happy to hear your thoughts
--
Need help with your project? Let's partner up!

kreatıva
kreatıva
Empowering brands & products with unique design and vision.
Hire Us

More by kreatıva

View profile
    • Like