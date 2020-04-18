DocBuddy Subpages

Hey dribbble dudes!

Sharing some of the subpages from DocBuddy project we wrapped up earlier this year - here you can see Features and Surgery Centers pages. Check out the attachments for a closer look.

DocBuddy is a centralised mobile workflow solution that reduces the time needed to document and access medical records, giving back your most important resource: time.

Creative Direction - Dale

UX/UI Design - Johnny

UI Support - Karlo

