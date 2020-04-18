DocBuddy Subpages

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Hey dribbble dudes!
Sharing some of the subpages from DocBuddy project we wrapped up earlier this year - here you can see Features and Surgery Centers pages. Check out the attachments for a closer look.
DocBuddy is a centralised mobile workflow solution that reduces the time needed to document and access medical records, giving back your most important resource: time.
Creative Direction - Dale
UX/UI Design - Johnny
UI Support - Karlo
♥ Happy to hear your thoughts
