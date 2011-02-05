Press and drag

Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
It's basically an app that finds music events and gigs for tonight near your location + it'll also guide you to the venue.

This screenshot is from the alpha dev version of the app. UI is in finnish, but there might be international version coming somewhere in the future.

Posted on Feb 5, 2011
