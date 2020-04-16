2.0 - SSL Zen Certificate Setup Process

How design thinking helps Wordpress plugin to secure 12,000 websites? SSL Zen helps user secure Wordpress website. You heard it right, I helped to design a process for WordPress plugin.

Indeed, SSL Zen plugin is too technical and information-heavy and that's where the design comes in. Clear information hierarchy and simplicity was the design goal to optimise it for tech-savvy and noob.



- 10k Active Installation

- ⭐️4.8 Rating

- 200+ Reviews

Based on the v1.0 stats, design connects well enough with business and consumer,s, but that's not enough.

Presenting you the v2.0 design, I have done an immense amount of work to simplify the process furthermore.

Stay tuned to know why, how, and what I did to optimise.

