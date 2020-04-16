Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Paarth Desai

2.0 - SSL Zen Certificate Setup Process

Paarth Desai
Paarth Desai
Hire Me
  • Save
2.0 - SSL Zen Certificate Setup Process ssl security website certificate ui ux user interface design clean minimal layout user experience design icon process steps interaction design
2.0 - SSL Zen Certificate Setup Process ssl security website certificate ui ux user interface design clean minimal layout user experience design icon process steps interaction design
2.0 - SSL Zen Certificate Setup Process ssl security website certificate ui ux user interface design clean minimal layout user experience design icon process steps interaction design
2.0 - SSL Zen Certificate Setup Process ssl security website certificate ui ux user interface design clean minimal layout user experience design icon process steps interaction design
2.0 - SSL Zen Certificate Setup Process ssl security website certificate ui ux user interface design clean minimal layout user experience design icon process steps interaction design
Download color palette
  1. SSL-All.png
  2. SSL-1.png
  3. SSL-2.png
  4. SSL-3.png
  5. SSL-4.png

How design thinking helps Wordpress plugin to secure 12,000 websites? SSL Zen helps user secure Wordpress website. You heard it right, I helped to design a process for WordPress plugin.

Indeed, SSL Zen plugin is too technical and information-heavy and that's where the design comes in. Clear information hierarchy and simplicity was the design goal to optimise it for tech-savvy and noob.

- 10k Active Installation
- ⭐️4.8 Rating
- 200+ Reviews

Based on the v1.0 stats, design connects well enough with business and consumer,s, but that's not enough.

Presenting you the v2.0 design, I have done an immense amount of work to simplify the process furthermore.

Stay tuned to know why, how, and what I did to optimise.

UI/UX Interaction Collections
Vol 1.0

Micro-interaction Collections
Vol 1.0

Subtle Animation Collection
Vol 1.0Vol 2.0

InstagramTwitterBehance

Export
Rebound of
SSL Zen Certificate Setup Process
By Paarth Desai
Paarth Desai
Paarth Desai
Helping Startups Craft Intuitive User Experiences
Hire Me

More by Paarth Desai

View profile
    • Like