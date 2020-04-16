2.0 - SSL Zen Certificate Setup Process

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
How design thinking helps Wordpress plugin to secure 12,000 websites? SSL Zen helps user secure Wordpress website. You heard it right, I helped to design a process for WordPress plugin.
Indeed, SSL Zen plugin is too technical and information-heavy and that's where the design comes in. Clear information hierarchy and simplicity was the design goal to optimise it for tech-savvy and noob.
- 10k Active Installation
- ⭐️4.8 Rating
- 200+ Reviews
Based on the v1.0 stats, design connects well enough with business and consumer,s, but that's not enough.
Presenting you the v2.0 design, I have done an immense amount of work to simplify the process furthermore.
Stay tuned to know why, how, and what I did to optimise.
