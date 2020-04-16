Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Nick Batist

BMW Test Drive Car - Concept

Nick Batist
Nick Batist
BMW Test Drive Car - Concept cards ux application mobile test drive booking car interface bmw figma concept ui app
Hello Dribbblers! 👋
I would like to show you the BMW Test Drive Concept 🚙. I am very exited to present you this work. Also I’m open for all kinds of feedback and suggestions. Please, follow me to see my next works, I would really appreciate that.
Thanks for watching and hope you like the design 💙

I am available for a new freelance projects - nbatist747@gmail.com

Posted on Apr 16, 2020
Nick Batist
Nick Batist

