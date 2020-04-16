PɅULO FΞVΞRΞIRO

Key Visual for Netflix series La Casa de Papel

Key Visual for Netflix series La Casa de Papel
Key Visual created for Netflix series La Casa de Papel / Money Heist.
Key Visual for Portugal.
Event was supposed to happen in Lisbon in 26 of mars but it was cancelled due the corona virus crises.

