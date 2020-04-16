Wisecraft

Z Arrow - Logo Concepts

Wisecraft
Wisecraft
Hire Me
  • Save
Z Arrow - Logo Concepts design logo lettermark identity designer typography brand logotype designer logomark modern design smart mark logo designer speed fast logomarks brand identity branding payment app negative space arrows z letter
Z Arrow - Logo Concepts design logo lettermark identity designer typography brand logotype designer logomark modern design smart mark logo designer speed fast logomarks brand identity branding payment app negative space arrows z letter
Download color palette
  1. Zivmi.jpg
  2. Zivmi2.jpg

Do you prefer A or B?

We recently started designing the branding of an upcoming Payment App focused on easy and fast transactions.

There will be much more cool stuff to share about this project soon, but in the meanwhile, i'd love to know which of these two concepts is your favorite!

--

📨 Got a project? Let's work together! Email: wisecrafted@gmail.com

--

Wisecraft
Wisecraft
Brand Identities crafted with wisdom.
Hire Me

More by Wisecraft

View profile
    • Like