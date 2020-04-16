Nikolay K.

udix. — Demo #8 of UI Kit

udix. — Demo #8 of UI Kit xd sketch figma theme template ui8 typography landing udix freebie ui kit free blue white adaptive web ux ui
UDIX will be available for sale! You can follow me on Gumroad to download free demo of this UI Kit for Figma and to get -50% discount with this promo code: UDIX2020.

Download uDix — Figma UI Kit for Landings Pages (with free demo)

Looking for web design? Contact us: nk@upwave.ru

