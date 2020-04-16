Victoria Nell

Spring Vase

Lately it's been raining as much as it should have for the last few years and I couldn't be happier, we needed this rain. But I miss the flowers, the colors... This year they will bloom a lot and that will make me even happier when the quarantine is over!

