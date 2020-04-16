Instagram Post Process

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hey y'all,
long time long see. In my free time, I've been working on a passion project that will cover the vast world of coffee. Here's a sneak-peek of a bit of the exploration phase for the Instagram posts!
More to come soon,
stay safe, stay creative and stay at home!