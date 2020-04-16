Alexander Traykov

Instagram Post Process

Instagram Post Process process flow process social media design typography branding interface web design ui instagram template instagram banner instagram post
Hey y'all,
long time long see. In my free time, I've been working on a passion project that will cover the vast world of coffee. Here's a sneak-peek of a bit of the exploration phase for the Instagram posts!

More to come soon,
stay safe, stay creative and stay at home!

