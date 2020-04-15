Relevant Home Page

Barthelemy Chalvet
Reelevant needed a completely new fresh branding to match with their new personality. 3D animation made by the talented @Christophe Zidler

Services provided:
- Art Direction
- Brand Identity
- Web Design

Reelevant brand
Posted on Apr 15, 2020
Creative Agency Based in Normandy & California.
