Brooke Pathakis

Dotted blueprint icons

Brooke Pathakis
Dotted blueprint icons simple icons blue lines thin duotone dotted halftone iconography icons
Icons for a branding concept inspired by the building process of blueprints. Icons: Messages, files, credit card, building.

Posted on Apr 14, 2020
