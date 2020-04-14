Mrinalini Saha

🦠 COVID-19 safety campaign

🦠 COVID-19 safety campaign
Worked on an e-bike vehicle rentals' COVID-19 Safety campaigns for the heroes who are having to be on out on the roads for our needs and keeping us safe.

Will post some other campaign ideas in the coming days

