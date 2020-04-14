Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Evgeniy Yarovoy

Space images 🛰

Evgeniy Yarovoy
Evgeniy Yarovoy
Hire Me
  • Save
Space images 🛰 brand app webdesign portfolio agency design branding web ui ux
Download color palette

Hello, Dribbble!

We've finally decided to share a new unusual project for Roscosmos. This is a portal that allows you to take pictures of Earth from Russian satellites. The portal is intended for departments like the Ministry of Emergency Situations, gismeteo and usual users. Check the whole project here on Behance.

Follow us for more resources like this:
Studio | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

View all tags
Posted on Apr 14, 2020
Evgeniy Yarovoy
Evgeniy Yarovoy
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Evgeniy Yarovoy

View profile
    • Like