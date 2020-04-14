Space images 🛰

Trending designs to inspire you
We've finally decided to share a new unusual project for Roscosmos. This is a portal that allows you to take pictures of Earth from Russian satellites. The portal is intended for departments like the Ministry of Emergency Situations, gismeteo and usual users. Check the whole project here on Behance.
