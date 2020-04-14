Lightmatter

Corigin Ventures

Lightmatter
Corigin Ventures colorful modern brand book styleguide art direction patterns vector logo design graphic design brand identity brand agency art branding logo
Check out our brand work for Corigin Ventures, an NYC-based seed stage firm. They needed an online presence that captured their mission as a VC — to invest at the intersection of digital and physical worlds. As part of Corigin Real Estate group, their previous brand and website did not yet reflect their unique thesis and experience. We completed a full branding exercise and website design.

Interested in your own re-brand? Reach out at hello@lightmatter.com!

