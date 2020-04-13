Activity Tutorials & Consistency

Today we shipped an exciting update to our iOS, Android, and Web apps: Tutorials! This might seem like a basic thing, but it involved people across the Mango team to make it happen.

Each of our activities now has a helpful tutorial slideshow that showcases the features of each activity. Each slide of the tutorials has an accompanying illustration.

Alongside this update, we refreshed the beginning slides of every activity type. This includes our core lessons, Listening activities, Reading activities, Daily Review, Placement Tests, Chapter Quizzes, Chapter Recap, and Course Assessments.

The Mango language learning platform is now more easy to use, consistent, and coherent than ever before. And our team made it happen while all working remotely during the current crisis.

Note: We're making our Mango Classroom online language-learning resource freely available to schools facing closures due to COVID-19. Check out the details here: https://mangolanguages.com/info/covid19-response.cfm