Everyone Type Treatment

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This type treatment will be displayed on a vegan ice cream truck (more on that soon!) to help communicate that the product is tasty enough to be enjoyed by anyone, not just vegans.
Font used is Rockeby by My Creative Land