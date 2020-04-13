Tanya Tsiguleva

The Beckmann Instagram feed design

The Beckmann Instagram feed design icon iconset website landing scandinavian style scandinavian nordic vector branding illustration minimalistic minimalism personal brand social media theme templates posts feed instagram
The Instagram feed design for the Scandinavia’s leading school backpack brand Beckmann.

Minimalism and abstract graphic
