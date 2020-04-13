Ian.

Caddy

Ian.
Ian.
  • Save
Caddy basket ecommerce autonomous delivery home delivery caddy food market cart robot groceries illustrator logo branding illustration
Download color palette

Good day to you all, I hope you all are save and healthy during this crisis 🙏

I would like to announce my official logo for my schoolproject called Caddy.

Your own autonomous home market that provides fresh products from your local grocery store right at your doorstep.

Be safe and stay in your crib ✌️

Ian.
Ian.
Visual Interface Designer with the user at heart.

More by Ian.

View profile
    • Like