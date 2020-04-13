Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Web App | Gastrojob

Web App | Gastrojob sketchapp uxdesign design uidesign web site web website animation concept user experience design user experience user interface design user inteface restaurant web apps web app job portal ux ui gastronomy
This is a job portal concept for the restaurant industry, I did back in early 2018. It was part of a project which included a re-branding as well as a new website, where users can post job listings or search for a job. See re-bound shot for viewing the logo design.

The concept was done for both desktop and mobile users. The design includes a filter, a list view as well as a map view, for easy location-based job searching.

The location markers are taken directly from the logo.

