Web App | Gastrojob

This is a job portal concept for the restaurant industry, I did back in early 2018. It was part of a project which included a re-branding as well as a new website, where users can post job listings or search for a job. See re-bound shot for viewing the logo design.

The concept was done for both desktop and mobile users. The design includes a filter, a list view as well as a map view, for easy location-based job searching.

The location markers are taken directly from the logo.