App For Making Friends

Self-isolation is a total disaster for extraverts — pubs and gyms are closed, no crazy parties and movie marathons :( Rather than having fun with friends, you just mindlessly scroll the feed on your phone and do nothing.

Our latest design concept is an attempt to prevent sociable folks from boredom. This mobile app aims at bringing people closer together based on their interests and emotional states. Check this out!

❤️ Making friends with people who live in the same area causes more offline activities. Just imagine, you can throw parties whenever you want to. Having friends nearby is cool, which is why we enabled users to find new people on the map.

💬 To create a warm and friendly atmosphere, we decided to opt for bright and vibrant colors.

Feedback helps us improve and grow,

We’re keen to hear your thoughts!

Created by Ilya Sablin



The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp



Join us on:

Website | Instagram | Medium | Behance | Facebook

PS We know to utilize UI/UX design to make users fall in love with a product. Check out how we used our skills to:

- raise $400k as capital for startup

- streamline cryptocurrency e-wallet

- reboot a Real Estate startup

- help newbies jump into investing

- conquer the chef freelance market

- simplify the life of event organizers

And that's not all — you can find more case studies in our Blog! 💜