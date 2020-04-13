Elif Kameşoğlu
Elbu Studio

Heart + Book Logo Mark

Elif Kameşoğlu
Elbu Studio
Elif Kameşoğlu for Elbu Studio
Hire Us
  • Save
Heart + Book Logo Mark brand identity mark red heart logo design minimal branding
Download color palette

Contact me to get your logo design or branding project done: elbustudio@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Apr 13, 2020
Elbu Studio
Elbu Studio
⚡️Logo & Brand Identity Design Studio Let's 💬
Hire Us

More by Elbu Studio

View profile
    • Like