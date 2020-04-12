Kids School Learning Education Admission Flyer

This multipurpose education flyer is designed for preschool, junior school, high school, college, university, back to school, graduation, school enrollment, art class, music class, dancing class, summer camp, kids party, and all children related niches.

Features :

- Easy customizable and editable

- 300 DPI CMYK Print Ready!

- 8.27×11.69 (.25 with bleed settings)

- 100% Layered and Full Editable

- Print Ready Format