Kelly Robinson

Californian Pine Wild Consommé

Kelly Robinson
Kelly Robinson
  • Save
Californian Pine Wild Consommé fine dining menu gel shell volcanic rocks rocks mt. lassen handdrawn pine needle sphere california consomme food illustration illustration
Download color palette

Recently did a fun small project with my bestie. She designed a menu based on experiences from her previous relationship and I illustrated her menu. ⁣

You can see the fully designed menu here: http://sandbox.rebeccayip.com/

(1) Meeting: Adventure, intrigue⁣

Californian Pine Wild Consommé :⁣
🍄Reverse spherified gel shell of wild mushroom & duck consommé. ⁣
🌲Pine needle oil drizzled on top with a sprinkle of Californian pine needles and black lava salt. ⁣
🏔Served on a spoon on top of a bed of Mt. Lassen volcanic rocks.⁣

Kelly Robinson
Kelly Robinson

More by Kelly Robinson

View profile
    • Like