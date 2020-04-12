Recently did a fun small project with my bestie. She designed a menu based on experiences from her previous relationship and I illustrated her menu. ⁣

⁣

You can see the fully designed menu here: http://sandbox.rebeccayip.com/

(1) Meeting: Adventure, intrigue⁣

⁣

Californian Pine Wild Consommé :⁣

🍄Reverse spherified gel shell of wild mushroom & duck consommé. ⁣

🌲Pine needle oil drizzled on top with a sprinkle of Californian pine needles and black lava salt. ⁣

🏔Served on a spoon on top of a bed of Mt. Lassen volcanic rocks.⁣