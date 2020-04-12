👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Recently did a fun small project with my bestie. She designed a menu based on experiences from her previous relationship and I illustrated her menu.
You can see the fully designed menu here: http://sandbox.rebeccayip.com/
(1) Meeting: Adventure, intrigue
Californian Pine Wild Consommé :
🍄Reverse spherified gel shell of wild mushroom & duck consommé.
🌲Pine needle oil drizzled on top with a sprinkle of Californian pine needles and black lava salt.
🏔Served on a spoon on top of a bed of Mt. Lassen volcanic rocks.