Shorouq Abdelhaleem

The MAPS institute logo concept

Shorouq Abdelhaleem
Shorouq Abdelhaleem
  • Save
The MAPS institute logo concept balance life leaves green tree nature surrender purpose activation mediation care brand identity illustration design logo branding icon
Download color palette

still rooting for you, buddy

Shorouq Abdelhaleem
Shorouq Abdelhaleem

More by Shorouq Abdelhaleem

View profile
    • Like