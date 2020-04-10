Zach Minard

Work From Home 2020

This old favorite deserved a refresh for this year's painfully appropriate release.

Doing what I can to support local small businesses through this, and my family at Cerebral is at the top of that list. Stay safe out there friends!

Rebound of
Work From Home
