Web Design | BigSheep Studio

BigSheep Studio is a digital agency based in Odense, Denmark, which I co-founded with my business partner Baldur A. Sveinsson back in 2017.

Our mission with the website was to give a clean modern impression, have a focus on our projects and incorporate our brand and its elements. We gave some edge to the projects by giving them catchy bold headlines accompanied by a grabbing header image.

As an agency, our primary output was creating websites with a focus on good and usable design. We also created videos, marketing material and branding for various clients.

https://bigsheepstudio.dk/en/