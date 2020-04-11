Web Design | BigSheep Studio

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
BigSheep Studio is a digital agency based in Odense, Denmark, which I co-founded with my business partner Baldur A. Sveinsson back in 2017.
Our mission with the website was to give a clean modern impression, have a focus on our projects and incorporate our brand and its elements. We gave some edge to the projects by giving them catchy bold headlines accompanied by a grabbing header image.
As an agency, our primary output was creating websites with a focus on good and usable design. We also created videos, marketing material and branding for various clients.
https://bigsheepstudio.dk/en/