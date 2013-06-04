Cole Roberts

Sea Sick Sketches

Cole Roberts
Cole Roberts
Hire Me
  • Save
Sea Sick Sketches pirates character sketch rough skill share class dr voodoo
Download color palette

A couple of character sketches for Matt Kaufenberg's Skill Share class. My idea is to combine a pirate and witch doctor. Pirates have to see someone when they're sick right?

View all tags
Posted on Jun 4, 2013
Cole Roberts
Cole Roberts
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Cole Roberts

View profile
    • Like