Dave Coleman

Podcast Brewing...

Dave Coleman
Dave Coleman
  • Save
Podcast Brewing... type typography lettering brush copic marker chisel podcast hand drawn
Download color palette

Last night I had the honour of chilling out with two of my best mates, Matt Porter & Josh Cortese, to record the first episode of a podcast we’re doing. These boys are incredibly talented in their respective fields of videography & design. Matt had the idea of starting a podcast; so we’re doing it. We’ll keep you posted on when it’s up and what it’s going to be about!

See more about Matt, Josh & I.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 4, 2013
Dave Coleman
Dave Coleman

More by Dave Coleman

View profile
    • Like