Crestwood Church

Crestwood Church church logo cross type
Here is a Church logo I just did up for a friend. I didn't have time to do a custom lettering so I modified some fonts from lostype.com check them out and DONATE cause they are a great resource.

Posted on Jun 4, 2013
