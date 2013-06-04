Dan Pawlik

Stripes

Stripes paint spray paint
In progress. Spray paint, house paint and wood stain painted on wood. Metal details. Inspired by digital design. Driven by the need for some new artwork. 2ft x 3.5ft

Posted on Jun 4, 2013
