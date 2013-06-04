Brittany Davis

Jeni's Salty Caramel Sauce

Jeni's Salty Caramel Sauce
A label I designed for Salty Caramel Sauce while working at Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams. Photo by Kelsey McClellan / Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams.

Posted on Jun 4, 2013
