Travel Planning App

Looking forward to being able to travel again! You feel the same way, right?

This time we decided to design an app for finding the hottest tours and excursions to the world’s most exciting destinations. Frequent travelers would definitely fall in love with this one. Check this out!

🏄 What are the main benefits? The app allows to book and manage tours & excursions, it makes trips less stressful and organizes everything in one place.

🌎 Travel planning is not just saving Insta-worthy pics, it’s a big headache. To avoid forgetting important things, we’ve enabled travelers to take quick notes about their plans.

Created by Julia Tikhiy-Tishchenko

The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp

PS We know to utilize UI/UX design to make users fall in love with a product. Check out how we used our skills to:
- raise $400k as capital for startup
- streamline cryptocurrency e-wallet
- reboot a Real Estate startup
- help newbies jump into investing
- conquer the chef freelance market
- simplify the life of event organizers
And that's not all — you can find more case studies in our Blog! 💜

Posted on Apr 10, 2020
