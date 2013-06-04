Bas van der Ploeg

WWDC 2013 iPhone 5 wallpaper

Made this iPhone 5 wallpaper based on the new WWDC banners in Moscone Center.

Free downloads available over at: http://basvanderploeg.nl/goodies

Posted on Jun 4, 2013
